FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. -- Rescuers repelled out of a helicopter to help an injured hiker in the Cohutta Wildlife Management Area Sunday afternoon, Georgia Department of Natural Resources said.

According to a Georgia DNR post, Fannin County authorities responded to the area just after noon on Sunday to search for an injured 30-year-old hiker.

"The plan was to search by ATV but soon they realized that the terrain in the area was too rough, even for the 4-wheelers," the post said.

The DNR's aviation team was called in. They found the hiker in "an extremely remote and rugged area."

First responders were hours away and there were no suitable roads or ATV trails, officials said.

Sgt. James Keener repelled out of the helicopter and evaluated the injured man's ankle. They were both then air lifted out of the wilderness to a waiting ambulance, DNR officials said.

"Had the Aviation Unit not trained and been prepared to insert a Game Warden via long line, this victim would have probably been on the mountain until after dark," the post said.

There has been no additional information about the hiker or the severity of his injuries.

