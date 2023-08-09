Leaders gather to discuss education gaps, solutions for Latinx community

Forum brings together various sectors to look at addressing education needs in Georgia's growing Hispanic population.

“With over 1.2 million Latinos in the state of Georgia, we recognize the entrepreneurial spirit and the strong labor pool that the Hispanic community is for the state,” said Veronica Maldonado-Torres of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

According to UCLA's Latino Policy & Politics Institute, Latinos are the second-fastest growing demographic in Georgia. However, Georgia's Latinos on average have lower education levels than other Georgia residents - the trend is the same when compared to national Latino education levels.

Organizers say the Latinx community makes up 50% of Gainesville’s population but many are not getting any training or education after high school - and that needs to change. That’s why people from different sectors are discussing ways to engage the workforce and educate them.

David Cohen is with the Interactive College of Technology – where students can earn two-year degrees. It's one of the country’s largest colleges for people who don’t speak English as their first language.

“Some of the schools are 90% to 95% Hispanic and so they need to learn English as well as the curriculum to meet education standards,” said Cohen.

It’s a critical piece to maintaining a strong economy and a job-ready workforce,e according to Maldonado-Torres.

“To ensure that our Hispanic community is getting the resource and the opportunity to go to post-secondary education, to be able to have linguistic services in their own language, and where necessary, more ESOL programs,’ she said.