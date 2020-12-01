EUHARLEE, Ga. — One building that took a direct hit from Saturday's storms is a historic Presbyterian church in Euharlee.

The roof of the church building, in Bartow County, was completely damaged, with some parts of the roof structure actually blowing off into the nearby woods.

Euharlee City Manager James Stephens said that quick work by people from the community actually helped save the historic structure.

The Euharlee Presbyterian Church was originally established in the 1850s.

The building itself is a historic landmark, and while the building is no longer used as an active church sanctuary, it is used as a wedding venue and an event space for the community.

About 50 volunteers came out Saturday night to tarp the roof and remove artifacts from inside the building. They stayed until about 2 am to help out at the church.

Historic Euharlee church damaged in storms The historic Euharlee Presbyterian Church was seriously damaged during heavy storms on Sat., Jan. 11, 2020. The historic Euharlee Presbyterian Church was seriously damaged during heavy storms on Sat., Jan. 11, 2020. The historic Euharlee Presbyterian Church was seriously damaged during heavy storms on Sat., Jan. 11, 2020. The historic Euharlee Presbyterian Church was seriously damaged during heavy storms on Sat., Jan. 11, 2020. The historic Euharlee Presbyterian Church was seriously damaged during heavy storms on Sat., Jan. 11, 2020.

"I wasn't sure how we were going to do it but we did the best we could," one volunteer said. "We went to Home Depot and got some tarps and climbed up to the attic and went to work."

There was some damage to a historic cemetery adjacent to the church, also.

Police have taped off the area around the church to prevent anyone from going inside, for safety purposes.

They've said that the structure itself, as well as the trees surrounding the area, remain unstable and are in danger of falling at any time.

MORE HEADLINES |

National Weather Service survey crew heads to Paulding County

Purple skies follow storms that knocked out power to thousands

I-285 traffic moving again after flooding in Dunwoody

Storms sweep across South, Midwest as death toll rises to 11