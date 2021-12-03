Suspect arrested after allegedly killing man riding lawnmower near Snellville

Lamon Gravesande, 22, has been charged for the death of Jeffrey Hibbler, 59, on Lee Road, between Lenora Church and Mink Livsey roads.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police have made an arrest following a deadly hit-and-run accident south of Snellville on Thursday evening involving a lawnmower.

Lamon Gravesande, 22, has been charged for the death of Jeffrey Hibbler, 59, on Lee Road, between Lenora Church and Mink Livsey roads.

In an incident report released to 11Alive, responding officers wrote that Hibbler’s lawnmower was traveling west in the eastbound lane of Lee Road towards Huff Park Court.

The second vehicle, which police said was driven by Gravesande, was heading east on Lee Road when it struck the lawnmower, causing it to leave the road and flip.

Police said in the incident report that Gravesande left the scene. However, when police were called to the crash around 8:30 p.m., debris from his car left at the scene helped police identify it.

Following the initial investigation, police secured warrants against Gravesande for homicide by vehicle - leaving the scene, hit-and-run - serious injury or death, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of duty to report an accident.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County jail around 1 a.m. on Friday. Both vehicles were impounded and taken to the Gwinnett County Police Department headquarters for further investigation.