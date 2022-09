Atlanta Police said the woman attempted to cross the street outside the crosswalk.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A woman crossing a busy street was killed in northwest Atlanta early Monday morning. The driver who hit her, left the scene, police say.

Atlanta Police officers responded to the deadly hit and run at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Finley Avenue in northwest Atlanta around 2:20 a.m.

They said the woman, who has not been identified, tried to cross the street outside of the crosswalk.