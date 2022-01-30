x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

GSP investigating after deadly hit-and-run in Douglas County

According to GSP, there was an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shortly before 10 a.m. on Interstate-20 West near mile marker 31 in Douglas County.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a deadly hit-and-run in Douglas County Sunday morning. 

According to GSP, there was an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shortly before 10 a.m. on Interstate-20 West near mile marker 31 in Douglas County. 

GSP said 48-year-old Amy Lee Daniell was hit and killed. 

"An unknown vehicle struck Ms. Daniell and then left the scene," GSP said in a release. 

GSP's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is still investigating what happened. 

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update as we learn more. 

Related Articles

In Other News

GSP investigating after deadly hit-and-run in Douglas County