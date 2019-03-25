TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — What began as a small brush fire has fire crews contemplating possible evacuations after it quickly grew.

Hogansville Police said Troup County firefighters responded earlier Sunday to a brush fire in the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Hogansville city limits.

Firefighters had been working with the Georgia Department of Forestry to cut a swath around the fire to try and contain it, but around 10 p.m., officials said the fire jumped the trench and was initially "burning out of control."

"Forestry workers cannot get their tractors into the affected area due to a large ravine and are currently assessing whether to bring in a firefighting helicopter or aircraft," police said in a Facebook post.

In an update, however, city officials said the fire now appears to be contained, but is being largely fueled by bamboo, which is "popping like gunfire."

City officials said a forestry plane is expected to do a flyover to better help guide tractors in carving out a larger fire swath. If that doesn't help alleviate fire conditions, officials said a firefighting chopper may be brought in to fight the flames using water from the city reservoir.

At this time, city officials are asking the public to keep away from the Lincoln Street area. While they were initially eyeing an evacuation order to potentially threatened structures, city officials say they no longer believe that will be needed.