TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — What began as a small brush fire has fire crews contemplating possible evacuations after it quickly grew.

Hogansville Police said Troup County firefighters responded earlier Sunday to a brush fire off Lincoln Street in Hogansville city limits.

Firefighters had been working with the Georgia Department of Forestry to cut a swath around the fire to try and contain it, but around 10 p.m., officials said the fire jumped the trench and is now "burning out of control."

"Forestry workers cannot get their tractors into the affected area due to a large ravine and are currently assessing whether to bring in a firefighting helicopter or aircraft," police said in a Facebook post.

They are now asking the public to keep away from the Lincoln Street area. They said an evacuation order may be necessary if structures are threatened.