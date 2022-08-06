One dead, two hospitalized in early morning Hogansville shooting

The Hogansville Police Department said it happened on Ware Street.

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — Police in Hogansville said Saturday that one person died and two others were hospitalized in a shooting that happened in the early morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Hogansville Police Department, it happened a little after 4 a.m. at a location on Ware Street.

Police identified the victim who died as Terriah Le'Von Long of Hogansville. They said she was taken to a hospital after the shooting, where she was "pronounced deceased from injuries sustained."

The identities of the other two victims have not been released.

The department said it was receiving assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"The Hogansville Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or have information please contact Captain Marcus Rakestraw or Sgt. Williams at 706-637-6648," a police statement said.

