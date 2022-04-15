Parents share concerns after daycare owner accused of battery against child

Parents who pulled their kids out of the center said they want the center shut down.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The owner of a daycare in Cherokee County has been arrested for battery against a 3-year-old little girl. 11Alive started digging into the allegations and found complaints against the center going back 12 years, and is now working to uncover how the center is still open.

Class was in session Friday at Holdheide Academy in Woodstock, but the owner and director is not allowed on school property after her arrest. Tammy Dorsten allegedly grabbed a child by the face, leaving marks with her nails.

Parents who pulled their kids out of the center said they want the center shut down. Courtney and Stefan Allen's daughter, 3-year-old Norah, previously attended the daycare. They thought the toddler was thriving at Holdheide Academy until this March. Her mother went to pick her up and the daycare director said they couldn't find her.

"Tammy walks around, she's not there, she went to the exterior door, unlocked it, and about 20 feet away, there was Norah. Sitting by herself in the shade and cold," said Courtney.

They immediately pulled their daughter out of the daycare, and Stefan posted about what happened on Facebook. That's when dozens of other parents and former employees started sharing their experiences as well.

"Once Stefan made a post on Facebook, people came out of the woodwork, sharing their bad experiences, and I started digging into Bright From The Start. I did an open records request through Cherokee County Sheriff's Office," said Courtney.

11Alive found complaints against the center going back 12 years. A former employee filed a written complaint alleging abuse and harsh punishments against children younger than 1.

Another mom shared photos with 11Alive of her toddler son bleeding from the face with his tooth knocked out.

She claims she took the pictures to police. She said the injuries happened at the daycare, but the daycare’s account of what happened doesn’t match how badly her son was hurt.

It was just last week when Dorsten was arrested for battery against a toddler.

"Sick to my stomach, just disgusted that someone could treat a child like that," said Courtney.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning told 11Alive Dorsten is not allowed on the property after the arrest and they have an open investigation into what happened.

11Alive discovered a previous investigation in Dec. 2021 that led the state to revoke the daycare’s license. Dorsten appealed that decision, which is how the center is still open now, as that appeal is reviewed.

The Allens think Holdheide Academy should be shut down for good so that everyone can move on, including their daughter.

"I just want her to be loved, be happy, that people who take care of her think she's special. I don't want her to think that something is her fault," said Stefan.