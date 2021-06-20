Hole on overpass shuts down portion of I-75 near Roswell Road, police say

Police said repairs could take up to eight hours.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police say a hole along a portion of Interstate 75 northbound at Roswell Road has several lanes of the interstate blocked.

According to police, a hole was confirmed in the overpass and has lanes of traffic blocked. At one point, all lanes of traffic were blocked, according to Georgia Department of Transportation cameras. It appears now, the three left lanes are closed while two lanes of traffic are getting by.

Police said repairs could take up to eight hours. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes such as North or South Marietta Parkway.

It is not known what caused the hole to form, if it was weather related or if an accident caused it to form.