Fire breaks out at Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews are putting out hot spots after a fire broke out at the Holiday Marina at Lake Lanier on Tuesday evening.

Hall County Fire Services said crews responded to the commercial fire that involved four boats and two personal watercraft.

Officials said the bulk of the fire is currently out.

11Alive received a video from a viewer that showed the fire raging before crews were able to knock the flames down. Smoke and flames could be seen from other boats already on the lake.

Photos from Hall County Fire Services show the aftermath of the damage.

Officials said one person was evaluated at the scene but didn't want to be taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office.