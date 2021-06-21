Funeral for fallen Holly Springs police officer today

The Ball Ground native will be laid to rest on Monday at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Woodstock on Highway 92, according to Woodstock police.

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Holly Springs Police officer who died in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest Monday afternoon.

Officer Joe Burson, who is remembered as a "model officer" by many, died on Wednesday after being dragged by a suspect in what authorities said began as a traffic stop.

The Ball Ground native will be laid to rest on Monday at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Woodstock on Highway 92, according to Woodstock police. A procession is scheduled to take place around 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Highway 92 headed west to Rolling Hills Memory Gardens in Acworth.

You can watch the service on 11Alive.com for on the 11Alive YouTube channel.

Woodstock Police said the service is open to the public but guests are encouraged to not park on the roadway.

The department said commuters and guests can expect some traffic delays. Highway 92 will be shut down from Neese Road to Rolling Hills Cemetery, Woodstock Police said.

"The westbound lanes of Highway 92 will be closed for the procession, and some intersections along the route will be blocked at times for the procession. The funeral procession will be lengthy, and traffic delays are expected as Officer Burson is carried to his final resting place," the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we all mourn the loss of Officer Joe Burson," the department said on Facebook.

The Ball Ground native was described by a colleague as "a fundamentally good man."