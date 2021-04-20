Calls to boycott The Home Depot growing over Georgia's new election law

A group representing more than 1,000 churches across the state is calling on the boycott.

ATLANTA — An outspoken group of Georgia's faith-based leaders are calling on a boycott of The Home Depot, they announced on Tuesday. It is the first formal boycott called after weeks of attempted engagement and discussion, they said.

The group, representing more than 1,000 churches across the state, said the boycott stems from the controversial voting law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp last month.

Over the last month, in an effort to create dialog, a united coalition of faith-based leaders has been in constant communication with corporate leaders around the state "in hopes of shining a light on the actual facts and repercussions of this new law," they said in a statement. They said the results "have seen corporate activism unseen in decades."

They initially called a statewide boycott of major corporations, however, once the discussions began with corporate leaders and executives from across the state, they put that on hold when Coca-Cola officials initiated a virtual meeting with everyone.

The group organizing the boycott said The Home Depot, headquartered in Atlanta, "chose not to attend the meeting, ignored a series of follow-up requests, and has failed to speak publicly on the new law."

11Alive has reached out to The Home Depot for a statement.

The faith-based leaders, including AME Bishop Reginald Jackson; Rev. Timothy McDonald, III, Senior Pastor of the First Iconium Baptist Church, founder of the African American Ministers Leadership Council, and President of the African American Ministers In Action of People for the American Way; Dr. Jamal Bryant, Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church; Rev. Lee May, Lead Pastor at Transforming Faith Church; and other faith-based leaders throughout Georgia will gather on Tuesday afternoon to formally announce the boycott.

Requires an ID number, like a driver’s license, to apply for an absentee ballot

Cuts off absentee ballot applications 11 days before an election

Limits the number of absentee ballot drop boxes

Allows the state to take control of what it calls “underperforming” local election systems

Disallows volunteers from giving away food and drink to voters waiting in lines

Republicans said state election law was overdue to get an overhaul, irrespective of the 2020 election, which saw significant losses for the party.