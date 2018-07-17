Freddie Freeman's debut in the MLB Home Run Derby was equal parts thrilling and brief.

On Monday night, the Braves slugger lost his first-round matchup with Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper, who clinched the 13-12 victory with a deep blast to right-center field with just 29 seconds on the clock.

Harper certainly had the home-field advantage, with Washington D.C. playing host to this year's All-Star Game festivities.

Freeman's longest homer of the night was only 437 feet. As a result, he never qualified for the bonus time of 30 seconds (beyond 440 feet).

Harper, in turn, didn't need the bonus segment to earn the first-round win, punishing a barrage of dingers more than 440 feet.

Bryce Harper does not disappoint the home town fans. Harper defeats Freddie Freeman 13-12, hitting 6 that were 450’+ BOMBS! #HomeRunDerby pic.twitter.com/Ngv7AeEPz1 — 🇨🇦Coast to Coast DFS🏀 (@DFSBBallGuy) July 17, 2018

The turning point: Stuck on three homers midway through the round, Harper then went on a tear of five consecutive homers.

After that, the impending free agent cruised to the victorious '13' mark.

The other first-round winners:

**Max Muncy (Dodgers) over Javier Baez (Cubs), 17-16

**Kyle Schwarber (Cubs) over Alex Bregman (Astros), 16-15

**Rhys Hoskins (Phillies) over Jesus Aguilar (Brewers), 17-12

