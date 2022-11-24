7 tips to keep your home safe when you're away for the holidays

According to the FBI, 18% of home burglaries happen in December, and police only solve 13% of them.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — People aren't the only ones who love the holidays. City of South Fulton Police say criminals do too, and one of their favorite targets is your home.

According to the FBI, 18% of home burglaries happen in December, and police only solve 13% of them. The hustle and bustle of the holidays can cause many of us to let our guards down.

South Fulton Police posted seven tips on its Facebook page avoid coming back to an empty home.

The first tip is to create the illusion you are home by setting your lights and TV on a timer.

Also, ask a trusted neighbor to get your mail or stop service before you leave because piled up packages can mail can show you're not at home.

Double check your windows and doors are locked. You can also request a vacation house watch from the police department.

Avoid sharing travel plans on social media because that can alert people you're away.

The last two tips are to turn off the water main to prevent leaks and flooding while you’re away and change fire alarm batteries. Consider smart detectors that send you emergency alerts.