No one hurt after fire severely damages home in Atlanta neighborhood

No one was hurt in the fire, officials said.

ATLANTA — A home in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood is severely damaged after a fire Monday morning, officials said.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue spokesperson Alyssa Richardson, firefighters responded to a call at 365 James P. Brawley Drive about a fire with a possible entrapment.

Luckily, firefighters found no one was trapped or hurt when they arrived to the scene of the blaze.

Richardson said crews were able to put out the fire quickly, but the home still sustained severe damage.