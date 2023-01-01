Homeowner, dog helped out of burning Gwinnett County home by neighbor on New Year's Eve

The homeowner said that she was the only person at home when she began to see smoke coming from her living room.

DACULA, Ga. — A homeowner and their dog were able to get out of their burning home on New Year's Eve with the help of a neighbor, a Gwinnett County Fire official said.

Just after 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters responded to a neighbor's call of a house fire in the 2000 block of Lakeway Drive in Dacula. The 911 caller said they were driving on the street when they noticed the house "engulfed in flames."

The caller's boyfriend went inside the home and helped the homeowner and her dog get out of the house safely, fire officials said. Fire crews found an active fire in the two-story home with flames coming from the attic and front door. They were able to extinguish the fire.

The homeowner said that she was the only person at home when she began to see smoke coming from her living room.

Neither the homeowner, dog, nor neighbor's boyfriend needed medical assistance, according to a statement from Gwinnett Fire.

Gwinnett County Fire stated on Facebook that "the first of the year is a great time to make sure the smoke alarms in your home are working properly." The cause of the fire is still under investigation.