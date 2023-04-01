Metro Atlanta homeowners react to flooding, downed trees after storms

Alison Powers said her family woke up to water covering her street as Peachtree Creek overflowed – flooding the road, her yard and their driveway.

ATLANTA — The storms may have cleared out now, but early Wednesday morning we saw plenty of people across metro Atlanta dealing with flooding and downed trees.

Like the Powers family, who lives on Woodward Way, in Buckhead.

"It’s life, you’ve just got to deal with it,” Alison Powers said.

“Working from home! Kids are home, let's make arrangements,” Powers said.

We saw similar situations across metro Atlanta – from Milton where Lively Road was washed out, to a flooded Huntcliff Trace in Sandy Springs, and more flooding in Vinings on the Chattahoochee River.

Trees also went down, from Brookhaven to West Wesley in Buckhead. And on one street behind the Powers on Oldfield Road.

They said they weren’t surprised by the flooding, since their house is in a floodplain and thankfully their sump pump is working.

"You can hear it kicking on so that's good, I don't think we have water in the house,” Powers said.

From here, all this water is flowing into storm drains to then be treated by the Department of Watershed. That water is then released into the Chattahoochee River and south rivers once that process is complete.