ATLANTA — Homicide investigators are working a shooting where a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest Wednesday night.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to the 400 block of Andrew J. Hairston Place NW for calls of a person shot around 9:30 p.m.

"There was a witness nearby who called 911," said APD Lt. Andrea Webster, "Neighbors also heard a single gunshot."

When officers got there, they said the victim was lying on the ground dead.The man appears to be in his 30s, police said.

“We believe that there was some sort of exchange that led up to the shooting," she added.

"We don’t know exact relationship between the shooter and the victim," Webster explained. However, she said based on the conversation they were having, it appears the victim and the shooter knew each other.

Officer are trying to see if there are any cameras in the area that might have captured the crime. Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact police.

