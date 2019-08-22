ATLANTA — Homicide investigators are working a shooting after a man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to the 400 block of Andrew J. Hairston Place NW for calls of a person shot.

When they got there, they said the victim was laying in the ground dead.

Investigators spoke to witnesses near the scene who led them to believe the gunman and the victim knew each other. Police have not released any information on a possible suspect description or a motive.

No other information was available.

