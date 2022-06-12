2 killed in Bankhead-Bolton neighborhood house fire identified amid homicide investigation

Fire investigators also found a charred, loaded 12 gauge pump action shotgun in the remaining structure of the house.

A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly house fire claimed the lives of two people in Atlanta's Bankhead-Bolton neighborhood last Saturday.

Fire crews responded just after 8:30 a.m. to the home at the 900-block of Bolton Road NW. Atlanta Fire said crews made an "aggressive, defensive fire attack" to extinguish the flames.

11Alive obtained the incident report from the Atlanta Police Department Wednesday night, which revealed the homeowner Lola Bell Thomas and her nephew Bobby Grubbs, who also lived there, were killed in the blaze.

The incident report also revealed Thomas died as a result of multiple stab wounds to her abdomen. She also had a cut to her neck, the report stated.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner ruled Thomas' death a homicide. The cause of Grubbs' death is pending investigation.

Fire investigators also found a charred, loaded 12 gauge pump action shotgun in the remaining structure of the house. The gun was taken to APD's property division for analysis, according to the report.

Detectives are still investigating what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.