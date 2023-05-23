Homicide investigation underway at northwest Atlanta home on Jett Street

When officers arrived at the home, they found a man with an "apparent trauma wound" dead on the scene.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a homicide at a northwest Atlanta home early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a home off Jett Street near Sunset Avenue just around 10 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with an "apparent trauma wound" dead on the scene.

Authorities said homicide investigators were then called to the scene.

The 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene. Several police cars and crime scene tape appear to be in front of a two-story home.

Officials are still working to determine what led up to the incident.

No other information has been released and the investigation is active, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.