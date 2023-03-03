Homicide investigation underway in Clayton County

This is a developing story.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are investigating a homicide that took place Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to a shooting at the 5300 block of Riverdale Road near Norman Drive at 1:35 p.m.

Officials said they found a man lying in the middle road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

It all stemmed from a dispute between the victim and another person, Clayton County Police said.

They have not said if a suspect has been caught or identified at this time.

Officials did not identify the victim as they are waiting to notify the victim's family.

An 11Alive crew is heading to the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.