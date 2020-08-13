Gwinnett Police investigating homicide at InTown Suits near Norcross

Here's what we know right now.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police confirm they are responding to a homicide in the Norcross area.

Not many details are known now, but police said the incident happened at 1950 Willow Trail Parkway. The address is that of an InTown Suites Extended Stay.

Police did not release any other information at this time, including how the victim died.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to gather more information. We will update this story as details develop.