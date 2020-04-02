GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is responding to investigate a homicide on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the situation is unfolding near the intersection of Hightower Trail and Donald Road in Snellville.

Details are still developing, and police have not yet said what led up to the incident or if there are suspects outstanding.

11Alive News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.

Photos: Police respond to homicide in Gwinnett County

MORE 11ALIVE HEADLINES

Tanker driver killed in fiery I-85 crash was 'a rock to his family'

'They are sacrificing historic land for infrastructure' | Parking lot, restrooms planned for Civil War battlefield

An officer stomped a man's head into the ground. Now his former partner will testify against him.