Police investigating homicide at student housing complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning at the WestMar Lofts on West Marietta Street.
According to its website, WestMar Lofts is a student housing complex.
Police said they were called to the complex around 5 a.m. regarding a "person injured call." Once there, officers located a person who appeared to be shot, they added that the victim did not survive their injuries.
The is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.