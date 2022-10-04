Police investigating homicide at student housing complex

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a homicide Sunday morning at the WestMar Lofts on West Marietta Street.

According to its website, WestMar Lofts is a student housing complex.

Police said they were called to the complex around 5 a.m. regarding a "person injured call." Once there, officers located a person who appeared to be shot, they added that the victim did not survive their injuries.

11Alive had a crew on scene all morning and are hoping to learn more from homicide detectives.