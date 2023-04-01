Horse dies after being rescued from Powder Springs creek

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched around 8 a.m. after the owners of the horse, Whiskey, found him stuck in the creek.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A horse died on Monday morning after getting stuck nearly 10 feet in a Powder Springs creek, according to first responders.

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched around 8 a.m. after the owners of the horse, Whiskey, found him stuck in the creek. Large Animal Response Group (LARG) also assisted with the rescue.

According to first responders, Whiskey was eight feet below.

After coming up with an extrication plan, Whiskey was safely removed from the creek without being hurt further. Despite extensive first responders and LARG efforts, Whiskey died from the injuries.

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services took to Facebook to express condolences to the family who lost Whiskey.