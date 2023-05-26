Lessons suspended at horse therapy barn due to severe fire damage

Local horse therapy barn cancels lessons after devastating fire. Support needed for repairs and immediate supplies. Horses safe.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Lessons have been canceled at a Cartersville horse therapy barn after a fire on the property, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.

Beyond Limits Therapeutic Riding Inc. said its barn caught fire Thursday night, and due to repairs Friday, lessons would be closed and "probably next week as well."

"We absolutely loved our barn and everything in it, but it can be replaced over time 💕 More info will be available soon, but I wanted to go ahead and let everyone know the update. I am not posting pictures as it is quite devastating and absolutely heartbreaking," a post-read in part.

None of the horses were hurt, and the business thanked the Bartow County Fire Department for their speed in getting to the scene to make sure the fire didn't spread to other areas on the farm.

Donations can be made through their website. Immediate needs are: