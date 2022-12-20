Flames erupt in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood | What we know

ATLANTA — A large fire broke out in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood near Midtown early Tuesday morning.
11Alive Skytracker flew over the blaze on Morningside Drive which appeared to be behind a home.
The battalion chief on scene told 11Alive that an RV caught fire and spread to a neighbors' dethatched garage.
Crews have successfully put out the flames and are working to determine the cause. Right now, there is no word on any injuries.
Morningside neighborhood fire
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
