Flames erupt in Atlanta's Morningside neighborhood | What we know

Right now, there is no word on injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A large fire broke out in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood near Midtown early Tuesday morning.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the blaze on Morningside Drive which appeared to be behind a home.

The battalion chief on scene told 11Alive that an RV caught fire and spread to a neighbors' dethatched garage.

Crews have successfully put out the flames and are working to determine the cause. Right now, there is no word on any injuries.

Morningside neighborhood fire 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.