Fire damages large multi-story home near Cobb County country club

Two were treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation but have since been released.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been released from the hospital after authorities say a large fire ripped through a Cobb County home around midnight on Easter morning.

Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services spokesperson Nick Danz said about 30 firefighters responded to Fallsbrook Trace in the northwestern part of the county - a short distance away from Brookstone Golf and Country Club. Video from the scene shows a multi-story home that had been burning heavily at the time

As a result of the fire, two adults were treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation but were later released. Despite the size of the fire, crews were able to contain it to a single structure saving all others nearby.