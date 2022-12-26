Fire damages 2-story northwest Atlanta home

Large flames were showing through the roof of the home when firefighters arrived on scene.

ATLANTA — A fire broke out late Sunday night at a two-story home in the Castlewood neighborhood in northwest Atlanta.

Large flames were showing through the roof of the home when firefighters arrived on scene. They said they began an offensive operation before switching to a defensive attack "due heavy fire conditions."

11Alive is working to learn more about what may have caused the fire.