Several people hurt, others unaccounted for after massive house fire in City of South Fulton

Authorities said it happened at a home on Oswego Trail early Wednesday morning.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Multiple people are hurt and several others are unaccounted for after a two-story-house fire in the City of South Fulton.

Crews with South Fulton Fire and Rescue said they arrived at the home on Oswego Trail just before 5 a.m. and found it fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department said that the roof of the building started to cave in.

Right now, there is no exact number for how many people were in the home.

**BREAKING FIRE NEWS** @sfgafirerescue for units are on-scene of a fully involved house fire w/entrapments in the 7200 block of Oswego Trail in @COSFGA . Fire crews are working from a defensive or exterior posture at this time. More info to follow. PIO enroute… — South Fulton - GA Fire Rescue PIO (@sfgafirerescue) October 19, 2022

