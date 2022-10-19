Several people hurt, others unaccounted for after massive house fire in City of South Fulton

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Multiple people are hurt and several others are unaccounted for after a two-story-house fire in the City of South Fulton.
Crews with South Fulton Fire and Rescue said they arrived at the home on Oswego Trail just before 5 a.m. and found it fully engulfed in flames.
The fire department said that the roof of the building started to cave in.
Right now, there is no exact number for how many people were in the home.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
