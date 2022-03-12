2 dead after fire rips through home in Bankhead-Bolton neighborhood in northwest Atlanta, fire officials say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — Two people are dead after a fire ripped through northwest Atlanta's Bankhead-Bolton neighborhood on Saturday morning, Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters were dispatched just after 8:30 a.m. to a call of a structure fire in the 900-block of Bolton Road NW. When they arrived, they said they found a heavy blaze at a one-story single family home along the road.

Atlanta Fire said they made an "aggressive, defensive fire attack" in order to put out the massive flames. That is when firefighters found two people dead inside the home.

The first victim was found in the front room on the right side of the home while the second victim was discovered in the front room on the left side, according to fire officials.

ATL Gas said that the fire started due to a gas leak in the front yard of the home.