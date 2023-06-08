Photos released of house fire in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett Fire said the family that lived in the home had just returned from a day out.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Photos released from Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue services showed how its team put out a house fire Wednesday night.

According to the department's Facebook page, fire alarms alerted crews. Crews said the fire started in an upstairs office.

This allowed fire officials to respond quickly and get units to the scene to put out the flames. Gwinnett Fire said the family that lived in the Lawrenceville home had just returned from a day out.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire in one part of the house and extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported, and the department said everyone was able to get out of the home safely though the home was significantly damaged.

Officials said the homeowners are working with their insurance company to discuss repairs. However, the cause of the fire "was undetermined."

"Smoke alarms save lives," the department said.

Gwinnett County government has a program that installs free smoke alarms for residents through a home safety survey. According to its website, the survey involves conducting an interior and exterior check of the home to identify potential fire and injury hazards.

For more scheduling information, call 678.518.4845 or send an email to fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.