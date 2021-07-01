Body found in basement after house fire in Monroe County

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are trying to identify the remains of an unidentified person found inside the basement of a burned house in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home off Faith Court just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a 911 caller reported that someone was trying to harm him and that his house was on fire.

Emergency services were dispatched to the home, and when they got there, they noticed that the home was completely dark and there appeared to be abandoned vehicles in the driveway.

Deputies went to the front door of the home to announce themselves and found that it was bolted and nailed shut. They then went to the side of the home and announced themselves again, according to the sheriff's office.

When the deputies still got no response, the sheriff's office said they made their way to the back of the home. That's when deputies saw black smoke coming from inside.

The sheriff's office said deputies went back to the side of the house and knocked in the door to get inside. They were able to rescue one dog, however, the sheriff's office said they could only make it about three feet into the house because of the heavy smoke.

Monroe County Emergency Services, the Forsyth Fire Department and Macon-Bibb Fire Department came to put out the fire and had it under control by about 11:15 pm.

The following morning, investigators were able to enter the house and found an unidentified body in the basemen, near the front of the house.

Investigators worked to extract the body from the debris, and once it is, the individual will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Lab for autopsy and positive identification.