Fire destroys vacant home in Gwinnett County

BUFORD, Ga. — Firefighters in Gwinnett County responded to a fire early Sunday morning in Buford.

Crews arrived to a vacant home engulfed in flames at around 1:20 a.m. off Cumming Highway NE.

Officials said firefighters deployed attack lines to control the flames on the left side of the structure and protect an immediate exposure to another residence.

Additional crews deployed another hose line and made entry on the right side of the structure to stop the fire from progressing and perform searches for victims, they said. No victims were found.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes.

A fire investigator responded to the scene for fire origin and cause determination. It was determined that the fire started in a bedroom on the rear of the home and adjacent to the carport.

The cause is undetermined and under active investigation.