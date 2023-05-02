Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club

SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours.
Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee.
Due to the size of the house and the flames, firefighters worked in a defensive mode.
According to online real estate websites, the home is currently listed for sale for $3,000,000. It features 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.
As of around 6 a.m., firefighters knocked down the fire, but were continuing to put out hot spots.
Security for the River Club subdivision told firefighters that the homeowners are out of town.
