Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club

Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community on Cuyahoga Cove.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours.

Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee.

Due to the size of the house and the flames, firefighters worked in a defensive mode.

According to online real estate websites, the home is currently listed for sale for $3,000,000. It features 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

As of around 6 a.m., firefighters knocked down the fire, but were continuing to put out hot spots.

Security for the River Club subdivision told firefighters that the homeowners are out of town.

Firefighters are currently onscene of a large house fire in the 4700 block of Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. The 9,000 square foot home was fully involved upon arrival. The fire has been knocked down and no injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/WfABocnC0z — Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) February 5, 2023