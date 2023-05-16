Crews battle overnight house fire in Roswell

Fire officials said two people were checked out for minor injuries and everyone was able to make it out of the house safely.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Crews battled an overnight fire in the Lakeside at Ansley neighborhood in Roswell early Tuesday.

They add that the fire started in the back of the home and eventually spread to the attic. The flames took crews hours to put out.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.