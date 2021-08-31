Houston County Sheriff's Office, Warner Robins police mourn loss of Captain Mike Stokes

According to a post on the Warner Robins Police Department's Facebook page, Captain Mike Stokes with the Houston County Sheriff's Office has passed away.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department and Houston County Sheriff's Office are mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to a post on the Warner Robins Police Department's Facebook page, Capt. Mike Stokes, 57, with the Houston County Sheriff's Office died Monday at Taylor Regional Hospital in Hawkinsville.

The police department sent condolences to Stokes' family -- his wife, Karen Stokes, a retired detective with the Warner Robins Police Department, his son Thomas with the City of Warner Robins, daughter Officer Britney Stokes-Greene with the Cochran Police Department, and son-in-law Warner Robins Police Department K-9 Officer Robert Greene.

The post said, "Captain Stokes was a true professional with a heart of gold. Law Enforcement has lost a true testament to honor and integrity. We are all better for having known Captain Stokes."

The sheriff's office says Stokes was with them for 32 years as the Warrants/Civil Division Commander, Sheriff's Response Team Leader, and as the Firearms Training Coordinator.

His cause of death is not known at this time.