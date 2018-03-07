ATLANTA -- It's day two of being hands free behind the wheel in Georgia and Georgia State Police have already issued close to 100 warnings and 34 citations since the law has been in effect.

About 47 states have distracted driving laws.

So how does the Peach state measure to others?

The median penalty nationwide is about $100, but the Georgia penalty falls in the middle and $50 for first-time offenders along with possible points on your license.

California's ticket price is lowest at $20 and Alaska is the most aggressive. The max penalty there for a first offense could be $10,000.

Officials said it could take a while before we see the effects of the hands-free law in Georgia. As the new law comes into effect, it's also the fifth anniversary of 18-year-old's Merritt Levitan's death. Merritt was killed when a distracted driver hit her bicycle on a team cycling event on July 2, 2013.

Her parents Rich and Anna Cheshire Levitan came to the Georgia State Capitol from their home on St. Simons Island, Monday, to help officially usher in the new law.

