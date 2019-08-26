CUMMING, Ga. — Dive teams that run search and recovery missions in Lake Lanier communicate with each other through a series of tugs on the rope that tethers them.

Tender to diver:

1 tug – Are you okay?

2 tugs – Change direction

3 tugs – Come to surface

4 tugs – Stay down

Diver to tender:

1 tug – I’m okay

2 tugs – Give me slack in the rope

3 tugs – I found something

4 tugs – I’m in trouble

