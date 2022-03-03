Atlanta Public Schools: Howard Middle School evacuated twice over fire alarm, electrical issue

Here are the details.

ATLANTA — Howard Middle School had to be evacuated twice Thursday over an activated fire alarm and an electrical issue, according to Atlanta Public Schools.

In a statement, Atlanta Public Schools said the first evacuation occurred when a fire alarm went off due to an unknown cause.

"The area of the alarm was checked thoroughly and the all-clear was given to re-enter the building and resume normal operations by the Atlanta Fire & Rescue Department (AFRD)," Atlanta Public Schools said.

The second evacuation happened due to the odor of smoke on the third floor. Atlanta Fire Rescue crews responded and determined it was due to an electrical issue at the school. Firefighters said no fire resulted from the electrical issue and are still investigating the cause.

Atlanta Public Schools said Atlanta Fire Rescue gave another all-clear and the school day returned to normal activities. No students or employees were injured during the evacuations and Atlanta Public Schools Facilities Department is addressing the source of odor, according to the school district.