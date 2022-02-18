Leak contained after Howell Mill Road briefly shuts over car crashing into gas line

Atlanta Fire Rescue said an urgent care and neighboring Goodyear business had been evacuated in the incident.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The road has re-opened in that area. Atlanta Fire Rescue said an urgent care facility and a neighboring Goodyear business were evacuated, and that the leak is now contained.

Atlanta Police said officers responded to the scene and "located a male driver who collided into a fixed object, striking a gas line in the process."

"The driver was alert, conscious and breathing and is being treated on scene by Grady EMS. Atlanta Fire Rescue also responded to the scene to handle evacuation efforts near the crash site," an APD release said.

The department said officers are investigating the accident scene and handling traffic responsibilities.

Original story below

Atlanta's busy Howell Mill Road is shut down and surrounding businesses are being evacuated after a vehicle hit a gas meter, Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

AFR tweeted that Howell Mill was shut down at Beck Street just before noon.

There were not any other immediate details from the fire service on the severity of any potential gas leak as a result of the incident.

Chopper video showed a beige sedan had crashed in the parking lot of an urgent care center.