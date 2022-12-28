Crews spotted working to extinguish fire at Walmart along Howell Mill Road

ATLANTA — Crews were spotted working to extinguish a fire at a Walmart along Howell Mill Road NW in Atlanta Wednesday night.
It happened at the Walmart at 1801 Howell Mill Road NW. At this time, it's not clear how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.
Employees at the scene said they were evacuated from the store. 11Alive has reached out to fire officials for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.