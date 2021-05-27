Fire breaks out at Atlanta apartment building

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — An apartment building caught fire Thursday night in Atlanta on Howell Place SW, neighbors in the area tell 11Alive.

11Alive sent a crew to the scene. Massive flames and smoke were coming from the building. Firefighters and emergency officials are working to contain the fire.

A neighbor who lives close by said there are four units in the building that caught fire.

It's unclear at this time the exact cause. 11Alive has reached out to officials to find out what happened.