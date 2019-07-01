Potholes are nothing new in metro Atlanta, but one Twitter user's video of a particularly serious one is striking a chord with drivers.

It's reportedly near the entrance of the Target store off North Druid Hills in DeKalb County.

"What we have here is a nasty, absolutely nasty pothole," the user, T'Chakra, narrated in the video. "Imagine coming through here at 35, right? No faster than 35, because, pshh, you can't."

The short, one-minute clip shows several drivers rolling over the deep pothole. But it's the number of dented and discarded hubcaps that tell the story of just how many cars didn't notice the road hazard - until it was too late.

"That pothole has a trophy collection," said the Twitter user, before panning the camera to show almost a dozen hubcaps left laying in the grass.

"Literally everybody that drives past here has to stop and check to see if something fell off their car," he continues, before showing off the dented rim on his friend's car.

Several folks are sharing in the misery of having fallen victim to the same pothole.

"Hit that pothole and had to replace a tire," a fellow driver tweeted back.

Another Tweeted their appreciation for the head's up: "Glad I saw this I go that way tomorrow morning."

Someone else dubbed the grassy area near the pothole the "hubcap cemetery."

11Alive reached out to the Georgia Department of Transportation about the pothole - the agency said it happened to fall along the stretch of North Druid Hills serviced by DeKalb County. A spokesperson for the department said the best way for the public to report a pothole on a state route or interstate is to call the 511 hotline or the GDOT customer service center.

11Alive went back out to the pothole Monday morning, and it had been patched.