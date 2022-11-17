Police: Human remains found near river in Canton, sent to GBI to be examined

Canton Police said the remains will be turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Lab to be examined.

CANTON, Ga. — Human remains were found near a river in Canton Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded near the river in the area of Reformation Parkway and the Waleska Street underpass in Canton after the human remains were found.

Canton Police said the remains will be turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Crime Lab to be examined.

Authorities said additional information will be released once their investigation continues and the remains are positively identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department at (770) 720-4883.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.