ATLANTA — Police are investigating after human remains were found Monday afternoon in Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Burroughs Street SE at around 1 p.m. and found the skeletal remains.

At this time, they have not been identified and a cause of death is unknown.

Police said homicide detectives and a medical examiner were out at the scene to investigate, but other details are known at this time.

