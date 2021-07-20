Authorities find human remains in Henry County

Police said the remains are unidentified.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene where human remains were found Tuesday in Henry County.

The Henry County Police Department and the GBI are working the scene in the area of Hudson Bridge Road and Oakwood Manor Drive in Stockbridge, they said.

Police said the remains are unidentified and would release more information as it becomes available.

An 11Alive crew on scene saw the crime scene unit also arriving to the area near a Kroger grocery store.

Just last week Henry County Police found human remains in the area of Highway 42 near Campground Road. They said that they are working with the McDonough Police Department to determine if the remains are related to a 2014 missing person's case.